Thread: Simulator-- Freeze and CTD (codes & specs included)

Hi Folks,
I hardly ever do cross country airliner flights w/ autopilot, but when I do, it sure would be nice to line up for landing w/o the above in the title happening. How frustrating that after all that time, I will never know how the landing would have turned out.
A quick flight description: KSFO -- KJFK. Took 5.5 hours (or so), I was not flying by the book, per say, but had set the autopilot. Was just approaching Kennedy, having passed Liberty Airport, double layer of low clouds (so a fairly complex sky), but medium settings (nothing outrageous), when the sim paused and crashed.
Computer Specs description (not sure which is important):
Windows 10, 64-bit
CPU-- Intel Core i7 8700, @3.2 GHz 6-core
GPU-- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB
Memory Size, 3 GB (192-bit)
Memory Type, 128Mx32 GDDR5 @6 pcs
Engine Clock, 1506 MHz (Base)/ 1708 MHz (Boost)
Memory Clock, 4004 MHz (Gbps)
DirectX, DX 12
(I have not actively tried to overclock the system, it's also been awhile since I've messed around in the settings of the NVIDIA dashboard. I figure, if I don't know what I'm doing, the less I touch, the better).
12 GB of RAM, DDR 4
The "Event Viewer" Codes:
Error Code (Event 1000-- APPLICATION ERROR):
Faulting application name: FlightSimulator.exe, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x60a521f7
Faulting module name: KERNELBASE.dll, version: 10.0.19041.964, time stamp: 0x812662a7
Exception code: 0x80000003
Fault offset: 0x00000000000c9142
Faulting process id: 0x5658
Faulting application start time: 0x01d751807742fef9
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.16.2.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\FlightSimulator.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\System32\KERNELBASE.dll
Report Id: e1021386-8c36-4967-8a99-7beddc2f044c
Faulting package full name: Microsoft.FlightSimulator_1.16.2.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe
Faulting package-relative application ID: App
Warning Code (EVENT 2004-- Resource-Exhaustion-Detector):
Windows successfully diagnosed a low virtual memory condition. The following programs consumed the most virtual memory: FlightSimulator.exe (22104) consumed 28,360,413,184 bytes, MoUsoCoreWorker.exe (13960) consumed 1,674,813,440 bytes, and explorer.exe (2392) consumed 996,098,048 bytes.
In regards to the warning code...
1) Is a "Low Virtual Memory Condition" the same as an "Out of Memory" error (OOM), or it's different?
2) Is virtual memory the same as RAM, or it's different?
3) What exactly went wrong, and was this an issue of real weather near an urban location (NY), combined with the previous 5 hours of travel from SF?
4) Would either turning my settings down, or flying under clear skies have made any difference? Or after a 5+ hour flight, this was bound to happen no matter what?
5) Are my computer specs weak for the sim or satisfactory?
Thank you for your time
Bookmarks