Thread: Flers (LFOG) V0.9

Here is Flers airport created by Christophe.
Flers - Saint-Paul aerodrome is a civil aerodrome, open to public air traffic, located in the town of La Lande-Patry, 1.5 km west of Flers in the Orne region.
It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation and model aircraft). Owned by Roval Cosmetics (Anjac Group), its management is no longer carried out by the West Normandy Chamber of Commerce and Industry but by Flers Agglo.
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/flers
Bookmarks