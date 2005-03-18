Thread: Long Timers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Long Timers

    A thought occurred to me this evening, how many others are here who have been around a long time?

    Nels obviously.

    But I've been here long enough I remember before the site had the current software, probably started around 1997/1998ish.

    Who else?
    I came aboard from another screen name back in FS2000 days, but my new Identity which I like a lot better has been around just about earlier this year.
