Thread: Long Timers

A thought occurred to me this evening, how many others are here who have been around a long time?
Nels obviously.
But I've been here long enough I remember before the site had the current software, probably started around 1997/1998ish.
Who else?
Spent way too much time using these sims...
FS 5.1, FS-98, FS-2000, FS-2002, FS-2004, FSX, Flight, FSW, P3Dv3, P3Dv4, MSFS
I came aboard from another screen name back in FS2000 days, but my new Identity which I like a lot better has been around just about earlier this year.
Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12 cores, 4.6 ghz 32 gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
