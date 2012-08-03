Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hello CTDs...

  Today, 09:31 PM
    jlbelard
    This new update is a pain for my system... I never had CTDs in the past 6 months and no pause either
    Today my fps went from 20 25 landing at KLAX to 10 to 12 and a CTD
    I tried a less detailed airport such as KPHX and got a CTD after numerous pauses

    I really think it is time for MS to allow people to decide for themselves if they want the update or not and to offer the option to return to a previous version

    J-Louis
  Today, 10:37 PM
    g7rta
    Hi, sorry to hear you’re having problems. I won’t have time to update until the weekend but it’s something to look forward to.

    “ I really think it is time for MS to allow people to decide for themselves if they want the update or not and to offer the option to return to a previous version”

    Unfortunately that would only work if the sim was meant for use offline. As it’s mainly an online sim, everyone needs to be on the same version, hence the updates all being mandatory

    Regards
    Steve
