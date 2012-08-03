Thread: Hello CTDs...

Hello CTDs...
This new update is a pain for my system... I never had CTDs in the past 6 months and no pause either
Today my fps went from 20 25 landing at KLAX to 10 to 12 and a CTD
I tried a less detailed airport such as KPHX and got a CTD after numerous pauses
I really think it is time for MS to allow people to decide for themselves if they want the update or not and to offer the option to return to a previous version
J-Louis
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
