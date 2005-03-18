VoiceAttack for Newbies
When: Saturday, May 29th, 9:30a PT / 12:30p ET / 1630 UTC
Where: Teamspeak3 @ ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Prerequisite: An attentive mind and a desire to learn
Join us at DigitalThemePark for our first VoiceAttack course for complete newbies. For those wondering what VoiceAttack is, check out their website, www.voiceattack.com. In a nutshell, it gives your a way to issue simple or complex commands to your games using your voice. Imagine in DCS saying “Chief, turn on the ground power”, “Map view”, or “activate keyboard” to temporarily use your physical keyboard for CDU entry!
For those that do not already own VoiceAttack, there is a trial version. The trial version of VoiceAttack gives you one profile with up to twenty commands. Other than that, it’s a fully functioning trial with everything available to you.
Note: If you would like to use an unhindered version of VoiceAttack, you will need to purchase a registration key. Many of us picked it up through Steam, but you can also buy from their website.
-Todd, aka Zoolander64
Staff Member at DigitalThemePark
