Hi, I've recently bought a Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop. I know it's a low end gaming laptop, but I have a feeling from the following specs MSFS 2020 won't run on this configuration.

Intel® Core™ i5-10300H Processor
- Quad-core
- 2.5 GHz / 4.5 GHz
- 8 MB cache
RAM 8 GB DDR4 (2933 MHz)
Graphics card - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
- 4 GB GDDR6
Storage 512 GB SSD

I've read some reviews that say even on 3k gaming PC's, the constant updates, take ages to download and the SIM is very buggy. Also I've read it takes about 6 to 8 hours to install.

I don't want to buy MSFS 2020 if it's going to be a waste of money unless I upgrade the RAM and the graphics card.

Can anyone please advise me?

Thanks, Rob