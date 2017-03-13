Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Todays update (placebo effect)

  1. Today, 05:55 AM #1
    natman1965
    natman1965 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    83

    Default Todays update (placebo effect)

    How will my mind play tricks on me today? It seems every update and despite being well aware of what the placebo effect is I cant seem to help myself.

    I will undoubtedly perceive some improvement to the sim that just is not there and I don't realize it until a few flights are completed post up date. Makes me feel silly but I guess its just human nature.
    Last edited by natman1965; Today at 05:57 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Smoke effect - How change the vertical position of any smoke effect?
    By claudiofalcao in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-13-2017, 10:55 PM
  2. Afterburner as a lighting effect rather than a throttle effect.
    By Rnglgdj in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 04-24-2016, 01:47 PM
  3. FSX lights bloom effect - halo effect
    By murfman89 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-30-2011, 09:56 PM
  4. Todays Inflight Video. Lunch anyone.
    By Captiandon in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-08-2007, 09:49 PM
  5. KCEW to KBKW in todays weather
    By piano in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-01-2003, 11:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules