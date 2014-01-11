Hi all,

I recently purchased the download of the Caranedo Piper Seneca in FSX, however I have noticed
if that if I use the Autopilot and switch off, say when approaching an Airport arrival pattern the frames start to
judder and remains like this even when the aircraft has landed and is on the ground and taxying.

This juddering is not present prior to starting the flight on the ground or in the air.

I feel that I may have seen something some where on this problem before but just wondered
if anybody had a solution.
I have uninstalled and re installed but with no avail.

Many thanks
Vimy