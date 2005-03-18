Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2 Biggest complaints

  Today, 02:40 PM #1
    jrdale210
    As a real world pilot with 3200 hrs and somewhere around 70 types logged from ultralight to trikes to jets but now medically retired, so far I am very happy with the existing msfs2020 and more so with the potential for improvement in the IFR areas. But after years with X-plane I really do not enjoy the "Pause" where it is really not a pause, (so you have to hit "ESC" and resume to get a pause.
    Secondly X-plane told you the speedup rate from real time, and had an accurate speeded up airspeed so you could know where you were at. On long flights I like to speed up but want to know what rate I am at and when to ease back to real time. Come on microsoft/asobo get with it on these two upgrades please and make this old BC bush pilot happier. Thx John
  Today, 03:08 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Try this free dashboard mod (add-on) which shows sim rate and many other stats: https://flightsim.to/file/14163/db2-dashboard-2
  Today, 03:38 PM #3
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    The "Active-Pause is a very well known bug (or perhaps it is working as designed, who knows, lol). For me, I just map the "P" key to pause and Ctrl "P" to unpause (will have to look at making it a toggle, hmmm).

    Anywho, that's my workaround for the bug/designed ACTIVE-Pause
