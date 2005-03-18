Thread: 2 Biggest complaints

As a real world pilot with 3200 hrs and somewhere around 70 types logged from ultralight to trikes to jets but now medically retired, so far I am very happy with the existing msfs2020 and more so with the potential for improvement in the IFR areas. But after years with X-plane I really do not enjoy the "Pause" where it is really not a pause, (so you have to hit "ESC" and resume to get a pause.
Secondly X-plane told you the speedup rate from real time, and had an accurate speeded up airspeed so you could know where you were at. On long flights I like to speed up but want to know what rate I am at and when to ease back to real time. Come on microsoft/asobo get with it on these two upgrades please and make this old BC bush pilot happier. Thx John
