Thread: uninstall and re-install 2020 on a new computer

uninstall and re-install 2020 on a new computer

    Default uninstall and re-install 2020 on a new computer

    what's the best way to uninstall 2020 re-install on a new computer?
    You don't need to uninstall on the old computer, as MSFS can run on multiple computers, just not at the same time. Since the internet validation is always on, only one computer can access that connection at a time, but you can still leave the program on the old computer. That way if your new computer goes down, you still have a backup system.
    Sounds good.

    Thank you.
