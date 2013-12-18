Thread: uninstall and re-install 2020 on a new computer

what's the best way to uninstall 2020 re-install on a new computer?
what's the best way to uninstall 2020 re-install on a new computer?
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MB: Maximus VII Hero LGA 1150 Z97 CPU: i7 4790 MEM: Muskin Redline 16GB
Cooling: H100i PSU: EVGA superNova 850 GFX: MSI 970 Win7 64 PRO
You don't need to uninstall on the old computer, as MSFS can run on multiple computers, just not at the same time. Since the internet validation is always on, only one computer can access that connection at a time, but you can still leave the program on the old computer. That way if your new computer goes down, you still have a backup system.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Sounds good.
Thank you.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MB: Maximus VII Hero LGA 1150 Z97 CPU: i7 4790 MEM: Muskin Redline 16GB
Cooling: H100i PSU: EVGA superNova 850 GFX: MSI 970 Win7 64 PRO
Bookmarks