Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Bloody Drones!

  1. Today, 11:53 AM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    890
    Blog Entries
    10

    Default Bloody Drones!

    Call me old fashioned but what's with the drones, I really like msfs2020 just not the drones littering the sky and buzzing airports......

    ASOBO please give us the option in multiplayer to turn them off or at least their names tags off...... you don't see drones buzzing airports and at 30.000ft in the real world PLEASE! I bet vatsim will not tolerate them...... I actually own a drone but hate them in the sim, they need to be invisible!!!!!!! Its like walking on a beach filled with litter!!!!
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:05 PM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB 3600MHz *
    Corsair 240mm H100i ELITE CAPELLIX RGB Intel/AMD CPU Liquid Cooler *
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    850W PSU
    HP Reverb G2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Creating objects in 3d with drones to put in msfs
    By LeonZitron in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-28-2020, 10:37 AM
  2. Flying Drones / How to remove the nag messages top center
    By b3burner in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-24-2020, 05:11 PM
  3. Nova (PBS) Episode Rise of the Drones. UAV Pilots wanted, Northrop-Grumman San Diego
    By aputech in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-01-2013, 12:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules