Thread: Bloody Drones!

Bloody Drones!
Call me old fashioned but what's with the drones, I really like msfs2020 just not the drones littering the sky and buzzing airports......
ASOBO please give us the option in multiplayer to turn them off or at least their names tags off...... you don't see drones buzzing airports and at 30.000ft in the real world PLEASE! I bet vatsim will not tolerate them...... I actually own a drone but hate them in the sim, they need to be invisible!!!!!!! Its like walking on a beach filled with litter!!!!
Last edited by daspinall; Today at 12:05 PM.
