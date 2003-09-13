Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: See ability for the tower app

  Today, 09:58 AM
    Rnglgdj
    Rnglgdj is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Greensburg PA
    Posts
    647

    Default See ability for the tower app

    I have been using tower for quite a while and now I am having trouble seeing the red on green. I was wondering if there was a way to change the red to black in the app. I don't remember who wrote the tower app that I am using or I would go to that source.


    It is 2004 Autotower 2.11 by Christoph Langguth it looks to be a .dll and is in the modules folder


    I imagine any other gents that are using tower to show where they are would appreciate this fix also.

    Don R
    Last edited by Rnglgdj; Today at 10:14 AM.
