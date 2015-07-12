Deleting addon scenery?
Hi Guys I suspect I know the answer!
I want to trim down my rather large addon scenery collection, is it safe to delete scenery from the addon scenery folder then the entries in the scenery.cfg or is it safer to laboriously delete each one via the FSX ingame world scenery interface?
Cheers
Mick
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
Bookmarks