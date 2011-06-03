At the beginning of MSFS's time (Aug 2020), I noted that Hawaii was UTC-1100, when it should be UTC-1000. Hawaii doesn't observe DST, so this time offset never changes.

Tonight, I returned to Hawaii, after a long time away from the sim, and I see that nothing has changed here.

I'm sure there are other examples, but one will suffice. Does anyone know, has the Asobo team addressed incorrect time zones in any of the updates since last August, or that's pretty small potatoes in the large scheme of things?

I remember back in my FS2004 days, there was a guy who made a time zone adjustment download that you inserted into the system, and it made corrections all over the world. I wonder what ever happened to him, and whether he's still involved in the sim world or not? Would be nice to have some world parameters that clean up some of the time zone discrepancies.

Though, I realize "real airline pilots" could care less about local time... they always go by UTC... but still... for us regular civilians, it would be satisfying to know that the local times are correct.

Finally, to Asobo's credit, I will say that at least in Hawaii (and possibly other places with errors as well); the local time might appear as an hour too early... but the sun is in the correct position in the sky. I guess if I had my choice of wrong local time or wrong sun position, I'll take wrong local time.