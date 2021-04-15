Thread: Content Manager -- "Not Installed" items?

Hi,
My content manager says I have 21 items that have not been installed. What exactly are these? Some of them almost appear to be stuff I've already seen in my airplane menu... so I'm not sure what (if anything) is missing. I also note that these appear to be listed as community files with usernames added to the list. I'm assuming the 3rd party individuals who made them?
Also, when I click on the button to get more information, all I get is a "waiting" notice, but it doesn't do anything else.
Has anyone else run across this on their system, and if so-- how do you unlock these-- if indeed they are missing?
Thank you.
