Thread: Content Manager -- "Not Installed" items?

    b3burner
    Content Manager -- "Not Installed" items?

    Hi,

    My content manager says I have 21 items that have not been installed. What exactly are these? Some of them almost appear to be stuff I've already seen in my airplane menu... so I'm not sure what (if anything) is missing. I also note that these appear to be listed as community files with usernames added to the list. I'm assuming the 3rd party individuals who made them?
    Also, when I click on the button to get more information, all I get is a "waiting" notice, but it doesn't do anything else.
    Has anyone else run across this on their system, and if so-- how do you unlock these-- if indeed they are missing?

    Thank you.
    tiger1962
    Default

    It's a bug introduced with Sim Update 3, but it doesn't affect anything else. All your files are installed correctly and there's no performance impact.

    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    b3burner
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tiger1962 View Post
    It's a bug introduced with Sim Update 3, but it doesn't affect anything else. All your files are installed correctly and there's no performance impact.
    Thank you !!! Always a relief to learn it's them, and not something that *I* did wrong!
