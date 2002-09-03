More Adventures in Flightsimming
Well, that didn't go as planned.
I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying on my feet and expected to land on my face any second.
But then I was next to the tail and I grabbed it with one hand to keep me upright. I kept one hand on the metal skin of the aircraft as I got to the door and pulled it open before flopping in. It took only a few seconds to get the engine running, then I stomped on the left pedal while pushing the throttle bit.
The plane started to turn, but Huey wasn't back yet. I couldn't leave without him...could I?
As if to answer my unspoken question, he pulled the door open and tried to climb in. His legs were still dangling out. Good enough, I thought, and jammed the throttle all the way forward. Acceleration was slow because of the mud but eventually we picked up speed and the tail of the plane came up. As it did, I glanced out the back. There were two...no three people on motorcycles chasing after us, and the trees at the end of the field were getting close. I pulled back on the yoke, and we lifted up with no room to spare.
Huey cried out and I banked the plane hard to the left, reaching over with one hand to help pull him in. He was safe, but I could smell gasoline. One of those bullets had hit us, and we'd be in trouble sooner or later!
But I guess I should start at the beginning.
