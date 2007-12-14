Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Landclass or mesh causing memory leaks?

  1. Today, 08:16 PM #1
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    JSMR is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    1,186

    Default Landclass or mesh causing memory leaks?

    I seemed to have an issue at one airport, FRF’s NFFN. I added some freeware landclass the and the 70m fresh mesh. It’s looks great. But it leaks memory like a sieve. Before I’m ready to push back, I’m up to 3.3 to 3.4 Gb virtual memory used. I don’t see anything in the airport scenery that would cause that much leakage. So I’m thinking maybe the LC or Mesh? I always end up with a OOM after departing here.

    I’ve heard that LC is better in the Scenery/Base/scenery folder. Not sure why. But it won’t leak memory if added their instead of to the Addon Scenery folder where mine is. I’ve never heard that before. I think FS9 has a default World LC file in their already. Maybe that’s the problem? Conflicting somehow?

    Any help appreciated. And an award of $25,000 USD if you help me track down the culprit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:32 PM #2
    JSMR's Avatar
    JSMR
    JSMR is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    1,186

    Default

    Actually I take all that back. It’s the FRF NFFN airport. More memory loss then Senate inquiry to an unsanctioned CIA operation.

    Not sure what is causing it. I guess over a beer or 6 I’ll discover it.

    Edit : the airport scenery also had its own landclass files in it I think. As now Fiji is quite bare. So maybe that is what’s causing the leak. Dunno.

    Also glad I can publicly express my thoughts rather then keep them to myself.
    Last edited by JSMR; Today at 08:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Memory Leaks (OOM) and the TDS 737
    By airfrance in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-20-2014, 08:07 PM
  2. Do empty texture folders within a scenery folder cause memory leaks?
    By b3burner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-24-2014, 12:32 PM
  3. Page file study.Memory memory memory!!
    By davidlee in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-14-2007, 07:16 PM
  4. FSGenesis Fs2004 Landclass vs Cloud9 FSX Landclass
    By paulvanharte in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-07-2006, 07:10 PM
  5. MyWorld landclass vs FS2004 default landclass
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-04-2004, 08:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules