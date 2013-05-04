Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Very strange cockpit occurrence

    DaddyTim
    Jun 2020
    27

    Very strange cockpit occurrence

    Not having used my sim for a few days and not having changed any settings, I set-up a flight plan in a 787 and when it loaded, I was in the cockpit with what appeared to be aviator sunglasses on me! I looked down and saw my legs, etc. and a co-pilot in the seat next to me.
    Nothing else loaded properly (e.g. avionics), even after turning on aux power. I have never experienced this before.
    I exited and re-loaded and it was fine. Very bizarre!

    Tim

    My system specs:
    W10 64 Bit OEM Version 2004 (19041.685)
    Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E; 32GB RAM
    CPU: Intel Core i7-9700KF 8-Core/8-Thread Processor
    GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8GB
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    1,148

    I’ve read similar posts from others who have seen this. It’d be quite scary in VR to suddenly see someone sat next to you LOL

    I actually have a couple of freeware addons from flightsim.to - one adds a copilot to certain aircraft & the other places covid masks on them. The copilot doesn’t appear in all aircraft, so it’s still a bit of a shock when one appears.


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
