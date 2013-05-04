Thread: Very strange cockpit occurrence

I’ve read similar posts from others who have seen this. It’d be quite scary in VR to suddenly see someone sat next to you LOL
I actually have a couple of freeware addons from flightsim.to - one adds a copilot to certain aircraft & the other places covid masks on them. The copilot doesn’t appear in all aircraft, so it’s still a bit of a shock when one appears.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks