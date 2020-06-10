Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS Bundle Brunner CLS-E Yoke and Rudder (Italy, Marsala)

    FS Bundle Brunner CLS-E Yoke and Rudder (Italy, Marsala)

    Good conditions (see images), bought on march 2019, recently used with MSFS 2020.
    As I've started to build a "cockpit" I've just switched to classic B738 yoke and rudder and have no more use of my sweet Brunner's one.

    Local pick-up at Marsala or shipped for additional cost (original packaging).

    daddyboon at live it
