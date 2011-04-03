Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Throttle Issue

  1. Today, 10:40 AM #1
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Florida USA
    Posts
    99

    Question Throttle Issue

    Since the last update, whenever I hit escape to check settings, the throttle returns to the middle position. It used to stay where it was. Anyone else experiencing this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:41 AM #2
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    19

    Default

    Yes I had the same problem lol. Just last night I took a flight, hit the escape to check a couple settings and went back and my throttle was in the middle even know my handle was up high. I thought it was something I did and I was checking everything and then just tried bringing the throttle back and then backup and worked. I'm sorry that's happening to you but I am glad it's not just me

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:46 AM #3
    Energizer23
    Energizer23 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Florida USA
    Posts
    99

    Default

    Wow! I am using the Thrustmaster Throttle. It always worked correctly before.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. throttle on joystick only functioning between 45% and 90% throttle
    By jdoehlert in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 03:29 AM
  2. Boeing Style Throttle Quadrant with CH Throttle
    By anshugiri in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-02-2010, 08:58 PM
  3. How do you syncronize CH throttle levers on Throttle Quadrant
    By GNacino in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-28-2007, 10:58 AM
  4. Throttle problem - only one responding to joystick throttle control
    By Bozkashi in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-17-2006, 07:05 PM
  5. CH USB Yoke throttle is only going to like 85% throttle?
    By squale in forum FS2004
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 04-04-2004, 09:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules