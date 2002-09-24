Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Problem with Just Flight Piper Arrow PA28R/Takeoffs

  1. Today, 07:45 AM #1
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Near KHEG-Jacksonville, FL
    Posts
    592

    Default Problem with Just Flight Piper Arrow PA28R/Takeoffs

    Having a problem with my Piper Arrow PA28R from Just Flight and taking off.

    I get going down the runway, hit my speed around 65-70, the plane starts to (what I call) "dance" around the runway (plane starts moving around left to right A LOT!). At that point, I pull back on the joystick slightly (like I do with the C182), nothing happens. I have to pull ALL the back on the joystick before the plane lifts off the runway.

    Once I am in the air, everything works as should, it's the initial takeoff that has me scratching my head.

    I've switched planes, gone back to the C182 (stock), took off from the same airport, and all it takes it a small amount of pulling back on the joystick to start my takeoff.

    I suspect something in my joystick setting's is affecting this. However, I am not that experienced in tracking that portion down, I've looked though the config files, but I know enough to leave them alone
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:35 AM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,475

    Default

    Perhaps you could adjust your trim setting to a bit more nose up. And you shouldn't wait until it "dances" before adding back pressure to lift off, it should be smoother than that.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Piper PA28R Arrow III First Flight
    By seveverino in forum X-Plane Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-24-2014, 02:47 AM
  2. Piper.PA28R-180 Cherokee Arrow
    By SE_FCG in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-24-2002, 11:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules