Thread: Problem with Just Flight Piper Arrow PA28R/Takeoffs

Problem with Just Flight Piper Arrow PA28R/Takeoffs
Having a problem with my Piper Arrow PA28R from Just Flight and taking off.
I get going down the runway, hit my speed around 65-70, the plane starts to (what I call) "dance" around the runway (plane starts moving around left to right A LOT!). At that point, I pull back on the joystick slightly (like I do with the C182), nothing happens. I have to pull ALL the back on the joystick before the plane lifts off the runway.
Once I am in the air, everything works as should, it's the initial takeoff that has me scratching my head.
I've switched planes, gone back to the C182 (stock), took off from the same airport, and all it takes it a small amount of pulling back on the joystick to start my takeoff.
I suspect something in my joystick setting's is affecting this. However, I am not that experienced in tracking that portion down, I've looked though the config files, but I know enough to leave them alone
Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
