Thread: Getting the best settings with AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.0 (issues with blurry ground)

Hey guys, I'm trying to figure out the best settings for my device, I have an AMD Radeon graphics card. For the most part, the game runs well except that I keep having these blurry ground textures after 1-2 minutes of flying and on approach. I tried various tweaks online, I tried hit-and-miss with the various settings but to no avail. Here are a few pictures to give you a better idea of the situation:
Any help would be VERY appreciated, I have been stuck with this issue for weeks now (ever since I bought the game on Steam again). Here are my computer specs:
Windows 10
Ultra Gamer AMD 5 3600X-2060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600x (6 x 3,8 GHz)
CPU Cooler: AMD Boxed
RAM: 16 GB DD4R 2666 MHz/ Max. 64 GB
GPU: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060/ 6 GB GDDR6
SSD: 1 TB Intel/ NVMe M.2
Adaptor: Cooler Master 600 Watt (80 PLUS)
FSX only recognizes Radeon as a device, for some odd reason. I am using DX9, not preview DX10 (doesn't work for me).
