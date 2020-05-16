Thread: Getting the best settings with AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.0 (issues with blurry ground)

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Getting the best settings with AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.0 (issues with blurry ground)

    Tarik Pasic
    Getting the best settings with AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.0 (issues with blurry ground)

    Hey guys, I'm trying to figure out the best settings for my device, I have an AMD Radeon graphics card. For the most part, the game runs well except that I keep having these blurry ground textures after 1-2 minutes of flying and on approach. I tried various tweaks online, I tried hit-and-miss with the various settings but to no avail. Here are a few pictures to give you a better idea of the situation:













    Any help would be VERY appreciated, I have been stuck with this issue for weeks now (ever since I bought the game on Steam again). Here are my computer specs:

    Windows 10
    Ultra Gamer AMD 5 3600X-2060
    Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600x (6 x 3,8 GHz)
    CPU Cooler: AMD Boxed
    RAM: 16 GB DD4R 2666 MHz/ Max. 64 GB
    GPU: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2060/ 6 GB GDDR6
    SSD: 1 TB Intel/ NVMe M.2
    Adaptor: Cooler Master 600 Watt (80 PLUS)

    FSX only recognizes Radeon as a device, for some odd reason. I am using DX9, not preview DX10 (doesn't work for me).
    pomak249
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...d+textures+fsx

    Looks like an old Steam problem - trilinear/anisotropic maybe?
    f16jockey_2
    FSX only recognizes Radeon as a device, for some odd reason.
    Fix your Nvidia Geforce installation first. This is not an FSX problem.

    Wim
