Unable to uninstall FSX
Hi again all. I have been trying to uninstall FSX (Boxed) for over an hour. The "Installation Wizard" appears, the bar gets to 50% then it closes leaving FSX installed. I have read a post about getting the installer to run fine after an uninstall ( https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-on-windows-10) but didn't know if this would work for me. Any suggestions please?
ASUS PRIME A320M-K Motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 3.8-4.4GHz, 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz RAM, 1TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD, 240GB Maxtor Z1 2.5" SSD, MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT.
Bookmarks