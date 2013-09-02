Hi Everyone

We are looking for a couple of beta testers that can rip apart a scenery project our team has been working on. Anyone willing to provide solid feedback with an understanding of some of the general and limitations of the current SDK and reasonable time/value that goes into a project like this is welcome.

If you are running MSFS 2020 without and major issues, can provide current specs and are good with describing your encounters we would love to speak with you. More than happy to provide a finished copy of the scenery for your time.

If you are from the Upper Midwest you might be intrigued. This is an MSFS 2020 only project.

Feel free to DM me.

Nick