A small and cheap solution to stop throttle sliding on desk (or any other controller)
I had been enjoying my CH Products Pro Throttle for a while now, greatly adding realism and control to my flying. The one problem I kept having, however, was it sliding across my desk whenever I adjusted the throttle.
So, after some thinking, I figured out the best and cheapest solution. Rubber cabinet bumpers. Stick them on the feet and done, problem solved and works perfect.
Thought I'd bring this up in the event some of you might want to opt for a cheap and low-tech solution to anchoring controllers to the desk. Granted, it's not an "anchor" but it works.
