I've said it a million times, "I'd rather be lucky than good".
Yesterday, I hit the NewEgg Shuffle. Got my hands on a nVidea 3070 8gb. Now I can finish off the
computer I started on 5 months ago.
I've said it a million times, "I'd rather be lucky than good".
Yesterday, I hit the NewEgg Shuffle. Got my hands on a nVidea 3070 8gb. Now I can finish off the
computer I started on 5 months ago.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MB: Maximus VII Hero LGA 1150 Z97 CPU: i7 4790 MEM: Muskin Redline 16GB
Cooling: H100i PSU: EVGA superNova 850 GFX: MSI 970 Win7 64 PRO
Bookmarks