Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: What Causes This?

  1. Today, 12:17 PM #1
    Mac6737
    Mac6737 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Washington, DC Area
    Posts
    322

    Question What Causes This?

    This, of course, is Ayres Rock. I can find no add-on of Ayres Rock in my Community folder, although I have seen similar irregularities in some add-ons.
    When I flew closer to the Rock, this anomaly disappeared.

    (Fortunately, this is not life-threatening.)
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Ayres Ayres Rock Rock.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 413.5 KB  ID: 226288  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What causes blank posts?
    By aspong in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 11-19-2002, 07:48 PM
  2. Hi Guys,..anybody know what causes this?? (see pic)..........................!!
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 06-07-2002, 03:48 PM
  3. FS2002 causes invalid page fault at start
    By kingrobert in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-13-2002, 06:06 AM
  4. Does MD83 flyable causes AI problems?
    By digitart in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-23-2002, 07:19 PM
  5. AA 727-200 Causes Exit
    By bleggers in forum FS2002
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 02-19-2002, 10:27 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules