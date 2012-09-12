Thread: Scenery issue

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 09:42 AM
    Hi, got a light pole in the middle of the runway at Berne airport. The pole is there with the enhanced LSZB scenery and also shows with the default scenery (after I deactivate the enhanced one). I have de-activated some nearby enhanced sceneries to no avail. The mystery pole is still there. Also I get excessive skips when taking off or landing at Berne, so obviously some other scenery is acting up.
    Sorry if I asked this before! but is there any way I can ID what scenery activated this pole and what sceneries affecting the skips are loaded?
    Any advise appreciated.
    Thanks
    Peter
  Today, 11:12 AM
    When you de activated did you delete it?
