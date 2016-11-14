Hello, I'm not exactly new here and was known under a different alias. My computer died over a year ago and through a series of unfortunate circumstances I was unable to acquire a new one until recently. I now own one with Win 10 and a solid state hard drive, after attempting to install Flight SIM 2004 I found out after several hours of customer support that Windows no longer supports the SIM. Imagine if you will talking to some kid who thinks a fossil like me was trying to install an antique on a new computer. I have gone through the process several times before with different computers only this time at the end of the install when it asks me to register online I am sent to the Xbox gaming site, that was where my customer service woes began.

You may ask why do I want to bother installing it to begin with, many developers spent thousands of hours creating quality stuff that I enjoyed and I want it back. I paid for it and I want to use it again, Bill Gates can take a flying leap. If there is anyone out there who can help me I would greatly appreciate it, THANX Dennis