Hi,

I notice some cities like San Francisco, New York, etc. are pretty true to life with accurate representations of the buildings there. Dallas kind of has more block-like buildings that I'm not sure are 100% true to life. The bldg with the big glass light up globe on top is missing.

So this brings to mind two questions I have:

1. If I create a manual cache of downtown Dallas (marking those blue squares to lay out territory (I don't know what you call that-- that's the only way I can describe it)); will that alone automatically create the accurate buildings that I see are missing? Or those would have to have been hand-drawn from the beginning, and those are simply missing?

2. My "Manual Cache" button is grayed out, so I cannot access that section any longer, like I could last fall. What is it I might have changed to cause that to happen, and how do I get that choice back?

Thank you.