Rush hour at St. Barts
Returned to St. Barts today to try landing there again, starting in the air. There were a lot of other simmers flying around--more like swarming--when I arrived. They were mostly buzzing the field, flying every which way. I'd evidently crashed a group flight. Initially, I was flying a Cirrus 22, which I was able to land, though it was ugly. I encountered more simmers on the ground, lining up to take off. I took off after them, but "escaped" to return to the World map and switch from the Cirrus to the Beech G36. When I went back to St. Barts a couple of minutes later, the other simmers were moving off en masse, presumably toward another island.
I've never seen so many other simmers in one place before. Has anybody else seen anything like this?
