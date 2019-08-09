Hi

Is this a goof monitor to MSFS? - Monitor Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A IPS 27" QHD 170Hz FreeSync / G-SYNC Compatible

It seems that monitors with HDR10 are good, but with 48-144 Hz of RR and when FS is "set" more or less between 20 and 60 fps, I will get tearing, stutters and so on. Is it true? Someone said that I should buy a monitor with fixed rate like 60 Hz, but then I cannot take profite of the monitor in other things and I cannot be over 60 frames as well. Another person said I will get problems at 30, at 45 and 60 fps. I don't know which kind of problems.

Since this discussion of choosing a new monitor is taking already more than 3 months in other foruns, I would like to have an answer about this monitor first, because it is in a good price.

For second option, an opinion about Monitor LG 27" 27GL850-B IPS QuadHD 144Hz FreeSync which is G-Sync compatible as well.

I have Asus RTX 3090 and i9-10900K and I would like to fly in a 2K resolution with Ultra settings and all extra addons. a 4K resolution will probably drop frames down to 20 with all those extras.

Thanks.