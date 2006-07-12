I recently installed the Douglas DC-2 (DC-2 package. By Tim Scharnhop.)

I've had this aircraft for ages, had it on a file tucked away so like I said recently installed it again. When I opened FS I got the error saying the aircraft may cause FS to be unstable do I wish to continue I selected to continue.
The aircraft showed up and I had it flying, (no props visible too by the way) but I can sort that I think. it flew for a while then all of a sudden I was flirted back to base the aircraft had gone.

It said too that there was a problem with the model, I looked in the file and this is what it was named as:

Name: DC2 model.jpg Views: 15 Size: 10.5 KB

Will renaming it cure the problem or is there another DC-2 that you guys know of I could use instead?