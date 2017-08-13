Thread: PHKO (Kona International) needs work!

PHKO (Kona International) needs work!
I sim-flew from Honolulu to Kona this afternoon. Interesting flight; disappointing arrival. We've flown into Kona for real many times to visit the Big Island, our favorite of all of the Hawaiian islands. I expected to see something resembling the actual airport terminal, which is a pleasant, open-air facility. Instead, I found a collection of non-descript buildings that looked like temporary military structures. (See screenshot below; Asobo should be ashamed. I arrived at Kona in live weather; hence the overcast and lousy lighting.)
I flew to Kona mostly on autopilot in the Daher TBM. Mostly, because I initiated "NAV" too soon out of Honolulu, and the plane promptly veered off course. I was forced to hand fly it back to the magenta GPS line. Back on course, I reengaged the AP and continued toward the Big Island at 9,500 ft., the flight level assigned to me by ATC. My flight path took me over Moloka'i, and then southwesterly across Maui, crossing the island's northeast coast around Lahaina and continuing over Mt. Haleakala before continuing straight in to Kona. Mt. Haleakala's summit is 10,023 ft. ASL. With the dormant volcano's summit looming ahead of me, it was pretty clear that my assigned 9,500 ft. cruising altitude wasn't going to cut it. Rather than disengage the AP so I could fly around the volcano, I climbed to 11,000 feet and stayed on course. ATC, apparently oblivious to the terrain below my plane, kept badgering me to descend to 9,500 ft. I ignored them, of course.
Though I was disappointed by the sim's rendering of the Kona airport, I was impressed by the realism of the terrain. Here's a screenshot of Moloka'i out the Daher's window. That's pretty much the way the island looks in RL.
