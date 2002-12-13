Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: London the PC KILLER

  1. Today, 06:59 AM #1
    daspinall's Avatar
    daspinall
    daspinall is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 1999
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    882
    Blog Entries
    10

    Default London the PC KILLER

    I can now happily fly across London in ultra, better known to some in MSFS as the PC KILLER... it's been a long painful journey but now I'm out the other side..... I love the sim which made all the pain and frustrations well worth going through.... but this is the last time, this sim has to last as long as I last 10/15 years tops.... What computers need today is AI tuning software, you just click start and it tunes checks the rig installs drivers overclocks.... which would translate to building a rig and tuned itself to perfection........


    Click image for larger version.  Name: london.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 408.3 KB  ID: 226269

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft Flight Simulator 13_05_2021 18_14_01.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 377.8 KB  ID: 226270

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-2021-05-16-15-28-00.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 99.6 KB  ID: 226271
    Last edited by daspinall; Today at 07:07 AM.
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 32GB 3600MHz *
    Corsair 240mm H100i ELITE CAPELLIX RGB Intel/AMD CPU Liquid Cooler *
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:39 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,852

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    What computers need today is AI tuning software, you just click start and it tunes checks the rig installs drivers overclocks.... which would translate to building a rig and tuned itself to perfection........
    What you're describing actually exists, although it's not a PC exactly - it's an Xbox console.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FS2002.............. PC Killer?
    By rustam in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 12-13-2002, 08:25 PM
  2. FS2002............. PC Killer?
    By rustam in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-30-2002, 02:45 PM
  3. Pop-Up Killer
    By Flashpoint in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-14-2002, 06:36 PM
  4. Can Somebody Send Me The PopUp Killer Software
    By B767 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-29-2002, 01:01 PM
  5. A Killer PC?
    By treborvdrummer in forum FS2002
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-21-2002, 01:32 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules