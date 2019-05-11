Hi Guys
I need help with choosing the best graphics card for MFS 2020. I am currently running MFSX with a nvidia 1050 but after upgrading to ,FS2020 i am getting a fair bit of stuttering. I have listed the main specs of my pc:
Windows 10 64bit
intel core (TM) i7-8700k [email protected](12CPUs)3.7GHZ
32768MB RAM
Directx 12
nvidia geforce gtx 1050
integrated RAMDAC
TOTAL MEMORY:18316MB
DISPLAY MEMORY (VRAM) 1977MB
SHARED MEMORY 16338MB
DirectDraw Acceleratio .Direct 3D Acceleration AGP Texture Acceleration ENABLED

These specs mean nothing to me so any help much appreciated.
Mark