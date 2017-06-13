Okay heres how this whole thing started.

I downloaded FSX Deluxe to a USB drive, amazon sent it to me out the blue..(I didn't order it they just sent it to me).
Ok, I'm looking for a new sim anyway so what the heck, i downloaded it to the USB.
Get to the activation srceen and begin to input the product key, as it turns out the product key is wrong.
Meassage says activate now or later i choose later, the sim comes up no problem.

Now heres where it gets weird, i unplug the USB in safe mode then, restart computer and start FSX installed on my desktop.
I have had FSX on my desktop for years all of a sudden, it's now asking me to use a product key to activate the sim.

What gives?!
I no longer have the product key, to the sim i have on my desktop.
Guess amazon sent me a used sim, in a box that wasn't associated with it.