Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Calclassic DC7F Shutdown Issue

  1. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #1
    pilotposer
    pilotposer is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Boston, MA
    Posts
    178

    Default Calclassic DC7F Shutdown Issue

    Hello, when I shutdown the CalClassic DC 7F engines I still hear the engines cranking
    from inside of the cockpit. Outside the plane all is quiet and the engines are shutdown completely.
    I have all the proper downloads from CalClassic and the sounds are fine except this one issue
    when I shut her down.
    Thank you,
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,329

    Default

    I would try a different sound package for that aircraft as a test.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Calclassic DC-7 in msfs 2020
    By gharper in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 12-24-2020, 11:44 PM
  2. Awesome CalClassic DC7
    By pilotposer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-27-2019, 11:52 AM
  3. CalClassic Core Objects download link?
    By Hammerness in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-13-2013, 02:26 PM
  4. CalClassic DC-7 Flight Characteristics
    By dhlair in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-23-2006, 07:24 PM
  5. Windows has encoutered an error, you have 1min to shutdown
    By ahmedmumeni in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-18-2003, 09:10 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules