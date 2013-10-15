Here is Arcachon airport created by Christophe.

Arcachon - La Teste-de-Buch aerodrome is an aerodrome open to public air traffic, located in the town of La Teste-de-Buch, 4.5 km south-east of Arcachon in the department of the Gironde.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation, microlight, helicopter, parachuting and model aircraft).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/arcachon