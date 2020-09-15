Thread: MSFS licences

Results 1 to 2 of 2

MSFS licences

    chickster25
    Hi
    I would like to get MSFS but my current PC is not up to the job of running it smoothly. I would like to upgrade to a new PC at some point but am restricted by the chip shortage and high prices at the moment. So I have a few questions:
    1. If I buy the Premium Edition on the Microsoft store, can I transfer (reinstall) the software to a new PC if I login with the same account?
    2. Can most add-ins be moved or are they single install only?
    3. How much space does a full install take (without addons)?

    Thanks
    g7rta
    Hi, you can actually install MSFS on as many computers as you wish
    However, you can only run it on one at a time.

    Without addons the premium deluxe edition is about 150gb. Not sure about the other two. You want at least a 500gb SSD, preferably an M.2 drive
    I think you can transfer or install pretty much all addons acros


    Regards
    Steve
    Regards
Steve
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
