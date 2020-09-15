Thread: MSFS licences

Hi, you can actually install MSFS on as many computers as you wish
However, you can only run it on one at a time.
Without addons the premium deluxe edition is about 150gb. Not sure about the other two. You want at least a 500gb SSD, preferably an M.2 drive
I think you can transfer or install pretty much all addons acros
