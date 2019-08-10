Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX Activation

  1. Today, 01:50 PM #1
    flightquarters's Avatar
    flightquarters
    flightquarters is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    106
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default FSX Activation

    Heu Guys!
    Opened FSX this morning and out of nowhere, i was asked to activate now or later.
    Has this happened to anyone here? I have had FSX on my computer since 2010, i no longer have the product key.

    Why is this happening and, how can i get it to stop?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:45 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,327

    Default

    Have you tried right-clicking and choose "Run as Administrator" to see if that helps?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX acceleration and FSX activation error
    By daniel2385 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-08-2019, 07:07 PM
  2. PMDG First load Requesting Activation key. PMDG is denying Activation key. HELP!
    By Jackroo0505 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-09-2016, 01:39 AM
  3. Activation of FSX
    By dlusty in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-06-2006, 08:51 PM
  4. FSX De-activation?
    By Mark1616 in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-16-2006, 04:54 AM
  5. FSX activation and multiple computers
    By jclay13 in forum FSX
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 09-26-2006, 08:10 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules