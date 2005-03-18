Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: RAF Waddington, 12.05.21-pics and vid :)

    jonf45
    RAF Waddington, 12.05.21-pics and vid :)

    Hi,
    A few pics from a sadly quiet RAF Waddington last Wednesday, and a bit of video, mostly of ZH103s departure....
    E-3D ZH103 RAF Waddington 12.05.21-5 by Jonathan Francis, on Flickr

    Sentinel R1 ZJ694 RAF Waddington 12.05.21-1 by Jonathan Francis, on Flickr

    Phenom T1 ZM333 RAF Waddington 12.05.21-1 by Jonathan Francis, on Flickr

    E-3D ZH102 + ZH103 + ZH106 RAF Waddington 12.05.21 by Jonathan Francis, on Flickr

    https://youtu.be/h02F6hDpJXQ

    Cheers
    Jon
