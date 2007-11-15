Thread: Weird structures on screen in fs2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Weird structures on screen in fs2020

    jock
    Last week I suddenly noticed some dome-shaped skeletal grey structures appearing everywhere when I set up a flight. At first they seemed only to affect the UK and Ireland, but yesterday they appeared to have spread into Europe. They make it impossible to fly in fs2020, and to say I'm annoyed would be putting it very mildly.

    I've tried removing everything except "Asobo" items from the Community folder, but to no avail. I am adding a screenshot to illustrate these horrible intruders and the mess they are making of my simming. Incidentally, they do not appear in X-Plane 11.

    I shall be eternally grateful if anyone has suggestions as to what I should do to be rid of this mess.

    Gordon Wilkinson
    tiger1962
    I've tried removing everything except "Asobo" items from the Community folder, but to no avail.
    There shouldn't be any Asobo items in your Community folder. All Asobo items should be in your Official folder.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
