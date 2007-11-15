Thread: Weird structures on screen in fs2020

There shouldn't be any Asobo items in your Community folder. All Asobo items should be in your Official folder.
Originally Posted by jock
I've tried removing everything except "Asobo" items from the Community folder, but to no avail.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks