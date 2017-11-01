Thread: Italian Carrier Ops by Enzo Calcagni.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Italian Carrier Ops by Enzo Calcagni.

    I've installed the three carriers around southern Italy from ico_v1.zip by Enzo Calcagni and noticed the FS2004 restart-after-shutdown problem. I also installed the fix files found in icopat10.zip and removed the ai flatten files (another download)for ai traffic and FS will still restart if it loads the scenery files.

    I'm running Win10, 64 bit, but this shouldn't matter. Anyone else remember having this problem? It isn't a deal-breaker on keeping this scenery installed, but I'd like to fix the issue. Maybe its a texture issue?
    Oh, almost forgot:

    I'm using Arrcab2.6 for my cables. If you are using the Italian Carriers and Arrcab combo in FS2004, here are the entries you'll need to add to your Arrestor Cables.dat file-


    [Zone38]
    CarrierIdent=CVN68 in Naples Gulf
    FrontRightCornerLat=40.752033
    FrontRightCornerLon=14.122124
    FrontLeftCornerLat=40.752035
    FrontLeftCornerLon=14.121804
    BackLeftCornerLat=40.751656
    BackLeftCornerLon=14.121792
    BackRightCornerLat=40.751653
    BackRightCornerLon=14.122119
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=360
    DeckAltInFeet=92
    CableCatchZoneHeightInFeet=2.8
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=360

    [Zone39]
    CarrierIdent=CVN68 - Cagliari
    FrontRightCornerLat=38.553413
    FrontRightCornerLon=8.940600
    FrontLeftCornerLat=38.553307
    FrontLeftCornerLon=8.940877
    BackLeftCornerLat=38.552921
    BackLeftCornerLon=8.940636
    BackRightCornerLat=38.553028
    BackRightCornerLon=8.940358
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=206
    DeckAltInFeet=92
    CableCatchZoneHeightInFeet=2.8
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=92


    [Zone40]
    CarrierIdent=CVN68 - Adriatic Sea
    FrontRightCornerLat=41.991694
    FrontRightCornerLon=17.515992
    FrontLeftCornerLat=41.991484
    FrontLeftCornerLon=17.516099
    BackLeftCornerLat=41.991518
    BackLeftCornerLon=17.516537
    BackRightCornerLat=41.991727
    BackRightCornerLon=17.516500
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=262
    DeckAltInFeet=92
    CableCatchZoneHeightInFeet=2.8
    RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=263


    I've kept the Zone## s intact for trouble shooting. If you want to add them to your Arrcab dat file, MAKE SURE you open the file with Notepad and change the Zone ## sequence as needed.
