This is really weird. I had the Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One for years with FSX/SE. It worked great, always reliable. Then a month ago, the throttle lever started giving me a range of 50% engine power to a 100%. Pushing the throttle all the way down has no effect. No idle position. The minimum power setting starts at 50%! So obviously I cannot fly any plane. The only way to bring the power to idle is by hitting the F1 on the keyboard. The same phenomenon happens in the Aerofly 1 sim. When I calibrate the hardware, the throttle bar is shown halfway up, even though the physical throttle is in the lowest position.
So I thought, OK, my joystick is 8 years old, time for a new one.
I bought a new Hotas One, installed the latest drivers and firmware (1.17), and what do you know? Exactly the same problem! What a waste of money.
I wrote to support, and first they said it's a hardware problem and I shoud return it to the seller. Then they suggested installing the HOTAS on another pc. I did that, and this time the throttle behavior was perfect. So it's a software issue. The device is OK
I'm wondering what caused this problem. I did install some aircraft addons two months ago, but don't see how that would affect the device.
Any help would be most appreciated..
Eytan Ornstein