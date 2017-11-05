I can't install the Tool menu on the fsx-steam menu bar. Below, I inform how I registered the dll.xml file:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="Windows-1252"?>

<SimBase.Document Type="Launch" version="1,0">
<Descr>Launch</Descr>
<Filename>dll.xml</Filename>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<Launch.ManualLoad>False</Launch.ManualLoad>
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>ObjectFlow.dll</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\ORBX\FTX_AU\FTXAA_ORBXLIBS\Scenery\ObjectFlow.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>Addon Manager</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\Addon Manager\bglmanx.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>SODE Animation Module</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\12bPilot\SODE\SimObjectAnimationModule.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>Traffic Toolbox</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Path>C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\SDK\Environment Kit\Traffic Toolbox SDK\TrafficToolbox.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
<Launch.Addon>
<Name>FSUIPC 4</Name>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<Path>Modules\FSUIPC4.dll</Path>
</Launch.Addon>
</SimBase.Document>

Can someone help me?

Thank you very much.