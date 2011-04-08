I'm using the amazing Pushback gauge by Etienne Martin (PushBack/Tow/Taxi atn.gau 1.3.9) and was very happy to finally have a utility which could provide a pushback and tow forward option to my aircraft.
The gauge works perfectly fine, but after I'm done pushing/towing my Airbus aircraft (like the default A321) and I "turn off" the gauge to the off position, my keyboard commands assigned to my rudder and ailerons suddenly become "sticky", that is I have to continuously press the assigned button down to receive an input when I yaw left or right using the keyboard. This is only affecting my rudder and ailerons via my keyboard. Add to that, random keyboard assignments such as SHIFT+L for my landing lights or SHIFT+R to turn on my auto thrust won't work inflight and when I press the up/down/left/right keys on my keyboard to control the aircraft in flight, I can hear the gauge's turning clicks in the background which enables the gauge to the on position, but those key commands aren't assigned to the gauge at all, yet they're activating the gauge in the background.
I had to edit the individual aircraft Panel CFG to incorporate the gauge, but the sections I added don't seem to somehow be interlinked to how the gauge is causing random keystroke functions to suddenly fail after using it on the ground and then in flight when the gauge's knobs suddenly turn on when I hit the left/right/up/down key to control the aircraft surfaces.
I removed the gauge's entries from the A321 CFG and all normalcy resumed like before, so its clearly something happening with the gauge. I wouldn't want to remove such an amazing utility however.
The keyboard sensitivity settings are just as they are and haven't changed, so I suspect the gauge is messing with the keyboard commands randomly for some reason. Could someone help me out how I could fix this?
