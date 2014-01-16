Thread: I'm no. 6! I'm no. 6! (MSFS St. Barts landing challenge)

I'm no. 6! I'm no. 6! (MSFS St. Barts landing challenge)
I needed a change of scene/pace today, so I "went" to St. Barts. I started off on RWY 28 in the Beech Bonanza. Taking off, I had to pull back back pretty aggressively on the yoke--the St. Barts runway is very short; RWY 28 ends at the edge of a bay. I banked left to commence the downwind leg of a landing approach to RWY 28, enjoying the view of the bay and the big cruise ship at anchor there. Turning onto final with flaps set and gear down, I saw that RWY 28's threshold was at the bottom of an intervening hill, and realized there was no way I was gonna land the Bonanza in that direction without ending up in the drink. So I gunned the engine, retracted the landing gear, pulled up and circled around over the eastern end of the island for an approach from the opposite direction--to RWY 10. Using the cruise ship as a reference point, I got myself lined up with the runway. It turns out that the threshold of St. Barts' RWY 10 is also partially obscured by a hill. I had to sort of wheel around it in the last few seconds of my final approach. But I got the Bonanza down in pretty good form, other than getting entangled with a truck after taxiing to the ramp.
(Bonanza captures truck)
Now familiar with this little airport, I decided to try my hand at MSFS's St. Barts landing challenge. The sim starts you off on an angling sort of crosswind leg to final approach in a Daher TBM, which I'd only "flown" once before. Despite my supposed familiarity with RWY 10, I missed my first approach. That's putting it mildly. I was too high to land, but low enough that I was looking into the face of the hill rising at the other end of the runway. I pushed the throttle forward, retracted the landing gear and pulled up, just clearing the trees at the top of the hill.
I circled around--way, way around; the Daher takes its time--at about 1,700 ft. ASL for another go at it. I was initially somewhat high on final, but I didn't obsess about it. Instead, I pushed the nose down so it was pointing at the runway numbers, while throttling back and adding flaps. From thereon out I kept the marker after the numbers pretty much in the middle of my windscreen, before leveling off and flaring out for a smooth touchdown. My final score as 332 (the lower the better, as in golf) which ranked me in 6th place among the top 10 simmers to try this challenge--worldwide, no less.
Hint: if you decide to try it, spot the cruise ship, head for it, then bank right when you're over whatever end of the ship is pointed toward land (bow or stern; I forget which). At that point, you should have the runway in sight.
I also learned I really like the way the Daher handles. I think I'll spend more time in it from now on. I could do with some clues on how to use its Garmin.
