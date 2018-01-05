Aero A-102 was my last published model for MS fligth simulator in 2005 ( https://www.flightsim.cz/fsitem.php?act=exe&id=439 )
And it is also my first attempt to convert some of my old models into Xplane. After few experiments and learning, how to create models for Xplane, I left it unfinished and focused to another planes and different features. But when I learned how to do all things, is seems to me, that this model deserves to byt completed, so other people can enjoy it too.

I smoothed the original 3D model so that it was not so rough and added some details, especially in the cockpit. I also tried to add weapons and damage model.

Prototype of real plane flew in 1934. Because of its fine aerodynamics it reached quite exceptional maximum speed for its time - 434 km/h. It participated in the competition for a standard fighter jet for Czechoslovak air force. Because A102 hasn't landing flaps, its landing speed was quite high - 140km/h ( in the time of biplanes ). This feature together with difficult manufacturing of the wing were the reason for no mass production.

It has powerful 800hp engine and with empty weight 1500kg it has similar power to weight ratio like today's aerobatics specials, e.g Extra 330. So it is quite fun to fly in XPlane.

Here are video and several preview pictures of nearly finished model:



Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_001.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 185.6 KB  ID: 226255

Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 275.3 KB  ID: 226256

Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 319.8 KB  ID: 226257

Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 351.5 KB  ID: 226258

Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 295.6 KB  ID: 226259

Click image for larger version.  Name: forum_006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 318.4 KB  ID: 226260