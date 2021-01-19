So I finally want to play FS2004 again after not playing in several years, so I ordered myself a new copy. I installed it onto my laptop with no issues today which is the same laptop I played it on ~8 years ago. However, nothing happens when I try to start the game via the shortcut or file directly.

Initially, it wouldn't let me start due to it not being set as the 'administrator' so I adjusted that which is when it started not doing anything. I've now messed with the compatibility under 'Properties' and have tried troubleshooting the compatibility, but nothing continues to happen.

Any ideas, anybody? I appreciate any help as I'm not horribly 'tech-y'.

Windows 7 Home Premium Service Pack 1 HP Pavilion dv6 Notebook PC 4GB RAM Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3 CPU M 330 2.13 GHz 64-bit OS